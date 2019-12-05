College in Springfield hosts diversity sessions

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is hosting four “diversity sessions” every semester.

The sessions are hosted by Dr. Martinez and are half-presentation, half-discussion.

Today’s session included how to make students feel safe and included in the classrooms. For example, how do you bring up difficult conversations during class?

The discussion portion of the session is also important, because faculty and staff can learn from each other, and share techniques that work.

