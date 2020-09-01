Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

College classrooms closed after workers test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two classrooms at Ozarks Technical Community College’s (OTC) Childhood Education Center are closed after workers in the rooms tested positive for COVID-19.

One worker had been in the classroom for two hours on Monday, August 24, and the room is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 8.

In the second room, a worker had been in on August 24 through the 26. The classroom has been shut down and is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, September 10.

Both of the staff members were wearing a mask.

