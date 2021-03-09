College class builds wheelchair ramp for stranger in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — College students built a wheelchair ramp for a patient at Cox Medical Center in Branson who went through a double amputation.

The medical center’s social work team posted on social media looking for a carpenter to build a wheelchair ramp on Daniel Youngblood’s home. Steve Fisher’s construction class at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) saw the post and came to the rescue.

“I tell these kids all the time to find a way to give back and don’t ever quit helping others,” says Fischer, teacher of the construction course. “They’ll graduate making good money, and I want them to remember this feeling of having a servant’s heart to make life easier for a stranger.”

The class spent Monday, March 8, building the ramp at Youngblood’s home in Reeds Spring.

“This just makes us feel so good,” says Connor Graves, an OTC student. “We’ll always remember this and how our small group made a big difference for someone in need.”

Youngblood’s wife, Rebecca, said the new ramp is a blessing to her husband and herself since she is also disabled.

“How lucky are we to live in a community where people would step up to help a stranger,” said Janine Johns-Shaffer, social work manager at Cox Branson. “We are so touched that OTC took on this project to help our patient so he and his wife could get in and out of their home. Hooray for helpers!”

Cox Medical Center offered to pay for the labor and materials for the new ramp, but Fischer and his class wouldn’t accept.

“Over the years, I’ve had people help me, and so it’s give back,” said Fischer said. “One of them, Conner, made the comment, I will never forget this, and that’s what it’s about. You are helping somebody who needed it. They don’t know us. We don’t know them.”

Fischer said it is all about giving back.