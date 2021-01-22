Collector of Revenue Leah Betts announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After 18 years of working for Greene County, Collector of Revenue Leah Betts is retiring.

Betts announced on Jan. 22, her last day will be Feb. 28. Betts explained she chose the date because it is the last day of the Collector’s fiscal year and will make an easy transition for the appointed Collector.

In Betts’ resignation letter, she said issues with the I.S. Department, along with other departments, have made it impossible for her to do her job well. She also claims that she has received any help from the county.

However, the County Commission responded by saying it did provide leadership to resolve these issues.

Governor Mike Parson will name the new county collector.