Cold weather shelters prepare for cold nights ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — local shelters are preparing to open each night for most of February as dangerously cold temperatures are expected over the next few weeks.

Brentwood Christian Church originally thought its space would be used as an overflow shelter, but staff saw a greater need for a shelter that welcomes couples and their pets.

“We just thought, you know, we have a space that’s not being utilized, and we have people that are freezing to death on the streets,” said Emily Bowen-Marler, associate pastor for Brentwood Christian Church. “We can help save lives. So it was just a no-brainer.”

The shelter first opened on Monday, Feb. 1, and since then, the church’s cold weather shelter has been almost full.

“There has not been a reprieve except for Wednesday last week, and I don’t see that there will be a reprieve for the next two weeks,” said Bowen-Marler.

With a need for more space and ongoing barriers for the homeless, the church said it recognized a need.

“Some people are unwilling to access shelter if they have to split up from their partner,” said Bowen-Marler. “So we knew there was a need for couples and a need for people who have pets. So suddenly, we went from thinking we might have to be overflow a couple of days a week to ‘Oh my gosh, we need to be open every night that falls below freezing,’ which we’re happy to do. “

With a cold month ahead, East Sunshine Church of Christ can house 50 men each night, Grace United Methodist has the capacity for 20 women. When combined with other efforts like the Revive 66 Campground, there are about 125 total beds available.

“And those numbers are comparable to the number of beds that were available last year before we had the decreasing capacity with COVID,” said Amanda Stadler, Continuum of Care coordinator.

Agencies are looking for more volunteers and donations for those having to brave the cold.

“Recognizing that people are here overnight, but then they are going out to below freezing temperatures during the day,” said Bowen-Marler.

“But there are also other support roles that have opened up that are not an overnight commitment, so that’s a great opportunity for people that might want to support this,” said Stadler

City Utilities has two dedicated busses to take individuals to and from the shelters each day.

It picks up from the Veteran’s Coming Home Center and Brentwood Christian Church will provide separate transportation for pets.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is working to hire overnight staff by using emergency funding from the city.

Brentwood Christian Church and CPO have sign-up sheets for those wanting to volunteer.