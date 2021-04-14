Coca-Cola bottling company opens new temporary exhibit at the History Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Bottling Company is celebrating 100-years of serving the Ozarks by opening a temporary exhibit at the Springfield History Museum.

The Rice family began their journey in 1920. They purchased the Coca-Cola franchise and moved from Fulton, KY to Springfield, MO.

“When they first started delivering, it was brought by horse and wagon,” says Krista Adams, director of development for the History Museum on the Square.

Four generations and one hundred years later, the company has expanded its reach to Joplin, West Plains, and also towards northern Arkansas.

The exhibit includes memorabilia throughout the years including photos, original documents, vintage bottles, vending machines, and a timeline of the one hundred years.

This is a limited-time exhibit that comes free with museum admission. Hours are from 10 AM to 5 PM Wednesday through Saturday, Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM. The exhibit runs through May 23rd.