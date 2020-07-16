Coast to coast on an electric scooter: One man takes a trip for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One man on an electric scooter passed through Springfield during his 4,000 mile journey on July 15.

Graham Pollard is traveling through 10 states at a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour in the name of COVID-19 relief for America’s small businesses.

“I’ve always loved electric scooters,” said Pollard. “I didn’t own one or anything, but I would rent one when I went to the city. It’s more of a challenge to do something unique that no one’s ever done before going any long distance riding with these, especially not across country or anything of that length.”

Pollard says he is raising funds for William Lawrence Camp in New Hampshire, which was forced to close due to COVID-19.

The entire journey is expected to take up to two months to complete.

A website and a GoFundMe account have been set up for people to follow this coast to coast journey.