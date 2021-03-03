CMH to host five free first-come, first-serve vaccination events this weekend

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BOLIVAR, Mo.- Citizens Memorial Hospital will be holding vaccination events this Saturday for those qualified to get vaccinated and want the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, CMH received 1,000 doses of the vaccine Tuesday to distribute throughout southwest Missouri.

Vaccination event details:

Saturday, March 6

9 a.m.-noon

Citizens Memorial Hospital, Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar – walk-in event (400 doses)

Ash Grove Health Care Facility, 401 N. Medical Dr., Ash Grove – drive-thru event (150 doses)

Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, 750 W. Cooper St., Buffalo – drive-thru event (150 doses)

Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 400 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs – drive-thru event (150 doses)

Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, 1523 S. Third St., Stockton – drive-thru event (150 doses)

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect them from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Adding this new vaccine to our toolbox means more people can get vaccinated. This is a great opportunity for the public to receive one shot and be vaccinated,” said Mariah Hollabaugh, system pharmacy director at CMH.

Vaccines are only available to those in the current Missouri tier system, Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tiers 1 and 2, including individuals 65 years of age and older, and healthcare workers.