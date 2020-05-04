CMH resumes elective surgeries for non-high risk patients

BOLIVAR, Mo.– Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Announced the lifting od temporary restrictions for elective surgery and outpatient procedures for non-high risk patients starting Monday, May 4.

The multi-phased plan follows national, state and local guidelines as well as guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and additional governmental regulatory agencies.

According to a press release, safety protocols for care include, but are not limited to:

· All employees, patients, and visitors entering CMH hospital and clinics will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

· All patients and visitors will be asked to wear a cloth mask. Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their masks or will be provided one.

· Employees will wear surgical masks, and those inpatient care areas will wear other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) while caring for patients.

· Visitors will remain prohibited. One support person will be allowed for delivering OB mothers, pediatric (children under the age of 18) patients, patients with confusion, altered mental status or developmental delays, and end-of-life patients.

· Social distancing will be established in public areas. Some clinics may require patients and caregivers to wait in their vehicles instead of waiting rooms.

· Extra cleaning and disinfection of high-touch points and public surface areas will continue.

· Infectious patients will continue to be cared for in isolation, away from non-infectious patients

CMH long-term care facilities and senior living facilities will continue to operate with current restrictions and precautionary measures to minimize risk to the residence.