Clothing library helps students match gender identity

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Two St. Louis University students have started what they call a clothing library that helps students find outfits that match their gender identity.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the student-led Queer Closet allows transgender and gender-nonconforming people to rent or buy affordable clothing that helps them feel more comfortable.

The Queer Closet started in a dorm room. Last year, the effort received $1,800 from a university grant program that supports student-led service projects.

The money allowed the closet’s founders to move into the office of the LGBTQ student organization Rainbow Alliance.