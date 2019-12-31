Clothing library helps students match gender identity

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Gateway Arch St. Louis_1451912822025.jpg

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Two St. Louis University students have started what they call a clothing library that helps students find outfits that match their gender identity.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the student-led Queer Closet allows transgender and gender-nonconforming people to rent or buy affordable clothing that helps them feel more comfortable.

The Queer Closet started in a dorm room. Last year, the effort received $1,800 from a university grant program that supports student-led service projects.

The money allowed the closet’s founders to move into the office of the LGBTQ student organization Rainbow Alliance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories