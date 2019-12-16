Closings and Cancellations – December 16 & 17 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Here is a list of business and event cancellations and delays reported to KOLR10, due to inclement weather:

MONDAY (12/16/2019):

  • Due to inclement weather, all libraries, drive-up service windows, and Mobile Library will be CLOSED today, Monday, Dec. 16.
  • Springfield Public Schools will be closed Monday, Dec. 16 due to the forecasted winter weather during drive-time. Administrative offices will be open
  • All-Star Gymnastics and Cheer will be closed for classes tonight
  • Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool of Springfield at Claremont is closing early, please pick up kids by 2 p.m.
  • Witt Chiropractic Clinic is closed

TUESDAY (12/17/2019):

  • The Musgrave Foundation’s Grant Distribution Ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, at 10 am at Hickory Hills Country Club, is canceled.

If you have a business or event cancellation or delay you can email them to news@kolr10.com.

