SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The I-44 Eastbound exit ramp to travel Westbound on Chestnut Expressway will be closed until Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

According to MoDOT, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, the exit ramp will be closed to allow construction crews to replace the pavement on Chestnut Expressway.

Travelers can turn right at the east-bound I-44 exit ramp. MoDOT’s suggested detour is to use Eastbound I-44 to Greene County Route B and Missouri Route 266.

Traffic has also been shifted to a head-to-head configuration on eastbound lanes of Chestnut Expressway (Loop 44) in West Springfield.