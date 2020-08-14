Clinton man passes away days after being rescued from structure fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Fire Department in Missouri announced a victim of a structure fire on August 8 passed away on Wednesday, August 12.

The Facebook post from the Fire Department says Michael Sites was surrounded by family when he died.

Fire crews say Sites was found by a search and rescue team inside the burning home under “zero visibility conditions.” Though Sites was unresponsive, he was still breathing and had a pulse.

He was treated for his most life-threatening wounds on site and taken to an urgent care facility in Kansas City. The Fire Department says Sites had “severe burns to a majority of his body.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties