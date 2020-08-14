Clinton man passes away days after being rescued from structure fire

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Fire Department in Missouri announced a victim of a structure fire on August 8 passed away on Wednesday, August 12.

The Facebook post from the Fire Department says Michael Sites was surrounded by family when he died.

Fire crews say Sites was found by a search and rescue team inside the burning home under “zero visibility conditions.” Though Sites was unresponsive, he was still breathing and had a pulse.

He was treated for his most life-threatening wounds on site and taken to an urgent care facility in Kansas City. The Fire Department says Sites had “severe burns to a majority of his body.