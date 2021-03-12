Clinics vaccinate Branson, Hollister teachers for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some teachers and staff members in Southern Missouri are some of the first of those in the education system have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Two clinics on Friday, March 12, vaccinated more than 300 people from the Branson School District and Hollister Schools.

Teachers, administrators and bus drivers were given the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. two-hundred vaccinations were given to Branson staff while nearly 150 was given to the Hollister campus.

Nathan Spurling, a band director for the Hollister School District, said the vaccine is an important day because this vaccine will help things get back to normal and protect his community.

“It’s super important,” said Spurling. “I think our, you know, obviously our community we want to make sure we’re protecting each other and doing what we can to support that. We want to make sure we’re doing what we can to protect those that are vulnerable. You know, just like the mask, but this shot is the next step in that process I think, and like I said the next step to getting back to normal. And, you know, obviously it’s such an easy thing to get done.”

Vickie Daniels, the assistant principal at Hollister Elementary, said she can now put her student’s minds at ease now that staff is getting vaccinated.

“We are very excited about being able to come back after spring break,” said Daniels. “Some of our kids even said, are we going to get to come back this year.”

Megan Brown, the clinic manager for Jordan Valley, was at the Branson clinic providing vaccinations.

“So we had high school, middle school and elementary school as well as all of the insularly staff,” said Brown. “So we did bus drivers, all of that.”

All of the educators for both Branson and Hollister School Districts given the first dose will be fully vaccinated by April 9.