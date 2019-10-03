CLEVER, Mo. — The Clever Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

This all started when students had fake $100 bills at school which raised some questions.

Officer Kainon Bouldin with Clever PD says they were found with the school resource officer found them with middle school students.

“We just wanted people to be aware that there are those bills circulating around Clever,” Bouldin said. “To make sure that they are checking each individual bill that they get. It’s not very common that we see counterfeit bills in $100 increments. They are usually lower denominations because $100 bills usually get checked.”

That student claims they were purchased on wish.com by that student’s high school sibling, to be used in a music video.

After the video was shot, the bills were given away. Bouldin believes about 10 of them are still floating around out there.

Darlin Malbin at Arvest Bank says if people want to do it themselves they can, but they’ll be happy to check those bills for you.

“They can actually go to the U.S. Secret service website, and register the bill there, and send it off to them,” Malbin said. “They can also call the bank or bring it into the bank and we can check it for them. Basically you mark the bill. If it turns a dark brown, it’s more of a chance that it’s counterfeit. Then if it’s a gold color, it’s probably a genuine bill.”

The Clever Police Department has 20 of the 30 bills in question in their possession.

You can type in the serial number on those bills on the website newmoney.gov or visit the secret service website at secretservice.gov.