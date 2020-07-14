Clean Missouri debate: Measure to be on November ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two candidates running for a local House District are debating the topic of Clean Missouri, a state constitutional amendment two-thirds of the state voters approved back in 2018.

One of the biggest reasons Clean Missouri is being sent back to voters is because of the non-partisan state demographer position it creates.

The demographer would draw district lines once the census is completed.

Democrats say Republicans are trying to overturn the will of the voters. Republicans say voters didn’t know entirely what they were voting on two years ago.

One Republican candidate, Bishop Davidson, and the Democratic candidate, Dave Gragg, represent the state House seat for the district covering what the Western Greene County debated over.

Most attendees of the debate were happy with the discussion.

“We’re a pretty lucky enough district to have two articulate individuals both from the Democratic and the Republican side,” said Eli Davidson, a debate attendee. “It completely changes the way that we operate as a political system.”

“Even, in particular, the redistricting,” said Kellie Thayer, a debate attendee. “There are so many facets of that decision and so many people that are impacted in such a big way that I think it does take careful study.”

The Republican-backed Clean Missouri will be back on the ballot in November 2020.