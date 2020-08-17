Clean Missouri amendment ruled “unjust” and “insufficient”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Cole County judge has ruled a Missouri amendment scheduled to appear on the ballot this fall as unjust and insufficient.

The clean Missouri amendment has been vacated according to court documents.

Clean Missouri is a state constitutional amendment that Missouri voters approved back in 2018. Almost two-thirds of Missouri voters approved the amendment.

One of the biggest reasons it’s being sent back to the voters to be voted out is because of the non-partisan state demographer position it creates — something republicans in the legislature aren’t happy about.

Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce said the summary fails to allude to the central features of the issue.

In place of the legislators’ summary, she wrote:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Repeal rules for drawing state legislative districts approved by voters in November 2018 and replace them with rules proposed by the legislature;

Lower the campaign contribution limit for senate candidates by $100; and

Lower legislative gift limit from $5 to $0, with exemptions for some lobbyists?”

Here is the entire final judgement https://www.courts.mo.gov/fv/c/Final+Judgment_FINAL.pdf?l=SMPDB0004_CT19&di=1899619.