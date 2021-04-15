Clean Green Springfield scheduled to pick up trash along Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Clean Green initiative is scheduled to pick up trash on Commercial Street beginning at 9 a.m. on April 17.

You can register to participate online. Organizer Lyle Foster said to make sure to indicate “Team C-Street” as the organization and “one-time roadway clean up” as the option.

Participants will meet up at the public parking lot on Campbell Avenue and Blaine Street.

Pick up a Clean Green t-shirt and a volunteer packet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 outside the City’s Environmental Resource Center at 290 E. Central Street.

