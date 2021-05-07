Clean Green Springfield needs volunteers for mattress recycling event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Volunteers are needed for Clean Green Springfield’s event on May 15 to help residents recycle unwanted mattresses.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the mattress recycling event will happen at 404 N. Jefferson Ave. and allow Springfield households to get rid of two mattresses or one mattress and one box spring for free.

Thirty volunteers are needed for each shift to assist with the flow of operations at the event site, heavy lifting and general event assistance.

Those who want to volunteer will have to sign a waiver online.

The mattresses will be transported to BedHead’s facility in Billings, Missouri, then deconstructed.