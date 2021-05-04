Clean Green Springfield initiative enters its second phase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Clean Green Springfield initiative is entering its second phase this May, according to the City of Springfield.

The City is offering low-cost or no-cost disposal for certain hard-to-dispose-of items.

This includes an electronic waste recycling at the Computer Recycling Center from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Items such as television sets, computers and almost anything with a battery or power cord.

There is also a Mattress Toss from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at 404 N. Jefferson Ave.

Plus, a tire toss at the same time and location on Saturday, May 22.

To learn more about the second phase of the Clean Green Springfield initiative click here.

In April, 1,1276 people registered to help clean up Springfield. The City of Springfield reports having removed around 600 trash bags from Springfield roadways, trails and streams. More than 11 tons of trash were collected during the “Point of Pride” cleanup events.