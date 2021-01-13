Clay Goddard to retire from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at the end of February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Clay Goddard, the Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, announced he will be retiring from the Health Department at the end of February.

According to a press release, Goddard will be moving to the Missouri Foundation for Health as the Senior Director of Public Health Transformation. During this role, Goddard will draw on relationships with local and state public health leaders, knowledge of Missouri’s public health system, and national best practices to move Missouri toward a model public health system.

“Clay has been a consummate professional throughout his career in public health and certainly throughout the course of this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.” “His steady hand, compassionate leadership and brave decision making throughout the pandemic has not only provided me with support as Mayor, but also undoubtedly saved lives. I wish him the best and am very thankful he is staying in the state of Missouri and continuing to focus on ways to improve community health.”

Goddard has served the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for 25 years.

“I knew within a weekI’dd stumbled into the career I wanted for the rest of my life,” Goddard said.” “Public health is the perfect intersection of public policy and direct outcomes—you get to help people and see the result of that play out in their lives and in the health of the community you serve.”

Goddard’s official last day is February 26, and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Assistant Director Katie Towns will serve as acting director upon his departure. The City of Springfield will then begin a search to find a permanent replacement.