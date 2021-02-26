Clay Goddard delivers final media briefing at mass vaccination event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard will deliver his final press briefing at a mass vaccination clinic at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s vaccination clinic at Grand and Kansas Expressway.

The briefing starts at 10 a.m.; you can watch it live in this story.

Goddard announced his retirement from the Health Department in mid-January. He will be moving to the Missouri Foundation for Health as the Senior Director of Public Health Transformation.

A press release says Goodard will express his appreciation to our community and reflect on the collaborative efforts in our fight against COVID-19 over the past year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now