Clay Goddard delivers final media briefing at mass vaccination event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard will deliver his final press briefing at a mass vaccination clinic at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s vaccination clinic at Grand and Kansas Expressway.

The briefing starts at 10 a.m.; you can watch it live in this story.

Goddard announced his retirement from the Health Department in mid-January. He will be moving to the Missouri Foundation for Health as the Senior Director of Public Health Transformation.

A press release says Goodard will express his appreciation to our community and reflect on the collaborative efforts in our fight against COVID-19 over the past year.