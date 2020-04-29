Clay County deputy accused of sexually assaulting inmate

LIBERTY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) – Authorities in suburban Kansas City say a Clay County Jail deputy has been placed on leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a man being held on charges in the jail.

The Kansas City Star reports that the inmate was taken to a hospital Saturday after accusing the deputy of rape and later returned to the jail, where he’s being held in a restricted area.

Clay County Sheriff’s spokesman, Capt. Will Akin, says an investigation into the allegations has been launched, and the alleged victim will be moved to another jail while he awaits trial on charges of burglary and first-degree sexual abuse.

Akin declined to release the accused deputy’s name.