Classic boat show scheduled in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Vintage vessels will be displayed on Saturday, June 5, out on Table Rock Lake.

This is a free event lasting from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. and will feature nearly 30 different classic boats at Rock Lane Marina.

Richard Moist, a classic boat owner, said his friend bought “The Chickadee” many years ago for $2,100. The boat got its name after its owner, which went by his nickname ‘Chick.’

Moist helped his buddy maintain the vintage boat.

“Run a season over here and a season over there, and then he died, so now I got the boat,” said Moist. “And after he died, his wife was going through papers and what have you and found the canceled check.”

The Chickadee is just one of many stories you can hear about the weekend at the Heartland Classic Chapter’s boat show.

Another classic boat owner, Lindy Robinson, said he is from Texas and just bought a 1959 Chris Craft Sportsman.

“My wife really like the varnished mahogany,” said Robinson. “She’s my driver so gotta keep her happy.”

Mike Yancy, with the Heartland Classics, said the public will get to see a variety of different kinds of classic boats at Saturday’s show.

“Includes both wood boats, old classic wood boats as well as more older classic non-wood boats such as this 1984 Cobalt here, the CS7,” said Yancy.

All of the captains from seven different states have been busy the last two days cruising the surrounding lakes and seeing the beauty of the Ozarks.