Class teaches parents how to advocate for their children

Mo. — Thirteen parents in the Ozarks now have taken advantage of a new resource to learn how to advocate for their children.

Parent Leadership Training Institute is held by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

The parents have graduated from the first out of 20 session course where parents learn about topics such as community leadership, racism, state and national government.

These sessions are all to better use their voice to advocate for change in their children’s lives.

Parents had to create a community project as part of the course, those have included accessible parks, a pantry, community day of caring, among others.

“So they have spent four to six hours a night, some weekends, some twice a week sometimes here studying,” said Dana Carroll, Vice President of Early Childhood and Family Develop Division. “They have a project they are doing updates on, they had homework almost every week, so they are incredibly committed to this. 13 of them have completed the gauntlet and are graduating tonight. So we are very proud of them.”

Carroll says they are hoping to secure funding to continue their efforts in the future