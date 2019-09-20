Civil War ‘Living History Day’ on Saturday

OZARK, Mo — For all you history buffs out there, a Civil War re-enactment will be in Ozark this weekend. It’s time again for Smallin Civil War Cave’s ‘Living History Day’ this Saturday.

In a preview video given to KOLR10, a very paranoid union soldier named ‘Lieutenant John’, is rounding up anyone he can to weed out spies in the Missouri State Guard! It’s apart of a follow up story from last March.

There’s tons of events for the whole family! Like gunfire and flint napping demonstrations, military marching drills, and even some dance lessons!? Plus, you can learn about the Civil War and see how people lived in the 1860s.

The fun starts Saturday at 9:30 am and goes until 5:00 pm. Cave tours will also be available. But be careful! Lieutenant John will try to enlist volunteers into service!