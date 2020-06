SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An important civil war artifact will soon be on display at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

The .44 caliber model 1860 Henry rifle was purchased by the Battlefield’s foundation with plans to add it to the permanent collection.

The rifle’s original owner is Major George W. Fulton, who was from Edina, Missouri.

It will be presented to Wilson’s Creek acting superintendent on Tuesday, June 23, then displayed in the foundation’s visitor center in October 2020.