City-wide garage sale lets people sell their things without a permit

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa is hosting a city-wide garage sale where residents could have a garage sale at their home without a permit.

The event was originally planned for Mother’s Day weekend, but was eventually rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nixa resident Angie Grelle says this is an annual event for her and her family to be able to get rid of some items.

“We’ve been here for 18 years so we usually do one in the city wide,” said Grelle. “I have three daughters and they also bring they’re stuff and my mom and my sister. It’s kind of like a our annual event. We get together and have fun together and get rid of some junk.”

The city-wide garage sale will last through Sunday, August 2.