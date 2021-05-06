City Utilities working on damaged water main inside sinkhole on Campbell and Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities is on Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield working on a broken water main found inside a sinkhole.

According to Joel Alexander, with City Utilities, it is too early to tell if the sinkhole caused the damage to the water main or if the water main caused the sinkhole.

Alexander said crews will be out working on repairs for a while. So people can expect to see City Utilities working there this evening.

“Our goal is to do that without interrupting service to the customers,” said Alexander.

The repairs are expected to take a while due to the underground equipment around where the sinkhole is, and the incident is not considered an emergency situation.

“We do live in an area where sinkholes are pretty notorious for popping up,” said Alexander. “We do know how to take care of those.”

Alexander said the sinkhole could have also been caused by the rain, but there won’t be confirmation on how this happened without further investigation.