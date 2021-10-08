City Utilities sued for providing water services to 3 subdivisions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A local water company is suing Springfield City Utilities for providing water services to three subdivisions in southwest Springfield/Greene County.

The lawsuit filed in 2020, crafted by Oklahoma Attorney Steve Harris on behalf of Public Water Supply District No. 1, states that the PWSD-1 was created in 1964 to provide water to portions of Greene County. Throughout the late 1960a and early 1970s, PWSD-1 asked and was approved to expand its boundary.

Courtesy: City Utilities

Around the same time, Springfield City-Utilities started serving water to portions of its city limits that were located within the PWSD-A service area. Those areas include the Monta Vista Heights, Teton Estates, and Abbey Lane subdivisions.

With the lawsuit, PWSD-1:

Is seeking to enforce its right to exclusive water distribution within its service territories

Wants the district wants all CU pipes and infrastructure

Wants CU to provide customer billing data for water sold or delivered within each subdivision

Wants CU to pay damages of $1.7-2.2 million

According to City Utilities, mediation was held on January 25, 2021, but no settlement was reached; now, a second mediation will be held on October 13. There will also be a ten-day jury trial starting November 29.

City Utilities says it went through all the necessary steps with the water district when these subdivisions requested water service from CU. The company received that approval for one reason or another. CU held a public meeting in September to discuss the lawsuit and the impact it will have on residents in those subdivisions.