City Utilities shuts down freeway to replace power line

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities is repairing the line that caused a power outage in South Springfield Tuesday morning.

James River Freeway closed between Campbell Avenue and Kansas Expressway tonight between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

City Utilities replaced overhead power lines damaged by a piece of equipment on a flatbed trailer that snagged the line at about 10:45 a.m.

Joel Alexander with media and energy services at City Utilities explains what happened when the power outage occurred.

“It was a rapid response if you will. With something of this nature, we pretty much drop what we’re doing and get that taken care of anyway.” Said Alexander. “Especially when we have heat situations like this. We have staff available to take care of situations around the clock.”

Over a thousand customers, residencies, schools, restaurants impacted for about two hours.

The outage caused some businesses in the area to close.

“We have our normal lunch people that always come in 10:30 until 12:30,” said Bair’s Manager Nathan Bingman. “We usually get hit pretty hard just because it’s our regular people that are always in, so we definitely lost a lot of business that day just because of it.”