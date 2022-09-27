SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s City Utilities sent electric line crews to Florida Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, to help with the potential damages from Hurricane Ian.

Currently a Category 3 storm, Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida either Wednesday or Thursday. Several counties around Tampa Bay issued evacuation warnings as Ian approaches.

Joel Alexander, the media manager for City Utilities, wrote in a press release:

City Utilities is sending two electric line crews and support staff to the Florida area who along with other responding line crews, will be in position to assist in power restoration efforts after the storm impacts Florida. Because of changes in the weather pattern and timing, our crews are leaving overnight to stage with other line crews responding to the request for assistance. -Joel Alexander, City Utilities

Alexander added that City Utilities generally tries to help with calls for aid when it can.