City Utilities says copper wire thieves are to blame for poor lighting around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- City Utilities says copper wiring thieves have left several areas of Springfield without adequate lighting.
According to a press release, thieves have taken the underground copper wiring between streetlights over the past few weeks. In one section of town, over a mile of overhead copper cable was taken from utility poles.
CU and Springfield police are asking for the community’s assistance to stop the thefts and potentially identify the person or persons responsible for copper theft.
CU says this situation delays work on other projects around the community and costs to repair and replace the stolen wiring.
CU says you call 911 if you:
- Notice or have recently seen unusual activity around electric utility equipment. This could be in your neighborhood or other areas.
- Notice damaged or missing electric line or equipment.
- See or suspect workers not identified with City Utilities equipment, vehicles, clothing, or identification. Contract crews working for City Utilities will also have proper identification.
- Are suspicious of work being done late in the evening, overnight, or unexpected electric utility work during a weekend. Work during these hours is only assigned to City Utilities crews.