City Utilities says copper wire thieves are to blame for poor lighting around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- City Utilities says copper wiring thieves have left several areas of Springfield without adequate lighting.

According to a press release, thieves have taken the underground copper wiring between streetlights over the past few weeks. In one section of town, over a mile of overhead copper cable was taken from utility poles.

CU and Springfield police are asking for the community’s assistance to stop the thefts and potentially identify the person or persons responsible for copper theft.

CU says this situation delays work on other projects around the community and costs to repair and replace the stolen wiring.

CU says you call 911 if you: