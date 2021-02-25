City Utilities said customers using natural gas will see price increase in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some City Utilities customers in Springfield will soon be seeing a hike in their utility bills to cover the costs of natural gas from February’s winter weather event.

The hike in bills will only happen to customers using natural gas to heat their homes.

City Utilities estimates a $40 million cost for getting fuel to ensure customers still have service. The increase on utility bills will be paid by natural gas users for the next two years.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities said they’re working to make this as easy as possible for customers.

“We’re looking at a huge cost for getting fuel in here, natural gas and propane that we had to get in to keep our customers with service for heating,” said Alexander. “Some customers may have a higher percentage that they’re paying on their monthly bill in the next 24 months, some may have less. It just depends completely upon customers’ usage. We know there are some investigations going on and if we can recover some funds from that, we certainly want to do that and that will reduce that cost to all of our customers.”

Alexander said City Utilities will be sending out information through the mail and possibly hosting meetings to help customers better understand what to expect.

The price hike is expected to begin in April 2021.