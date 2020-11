SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- City Utilities has been conducting a controlled natural gas release Friday morning.

According to a tweet, the release is part of a safety project on our transmission system.

At 9AM, there will be a controlled natural gas release in SW #SGF as part of a safety project on our transmission system.



People downwind from the facility may detect natural gas odor. The release is expected to take about an hour, but residual odor may take longer to dissipate. pic.twitter.com/CPq4K4YzE0 — City Utilities (@cityutilities) November 6, 2020

The gas release started around 9 a.m.

“People downwind from the facility may detect natural gas odor. The release is expected to take about an hour, but residual odor may take longer to dissipate,” CU states.

If you smell natural gas, you can call City Utilities at 417-863-9000.