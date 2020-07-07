City Utilities plans to resume disconnecting services for non-payment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities says it will begin disconnecting services for non-payment.

The company temporarily stopped disconnections due to the pandemic but will resume in the week of July 5.

Anyone still experiencing financial hardship can talk with customer service to set up payment plans.

City Utilities says any customers with delinquent accounts will be contacted soon, but won’t be asked to make a payment over the phone due to the rise of fraudulent calls.

A limited amount of customers can go into the City Utilities building to conduct business in person.