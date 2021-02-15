City Utilities of Springfield to participate in Midwest rolling blackout

CU plans to have a press conference about the rolling blackout plan at 1:30 p.m. You can watch that press conference in this story.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- City Utilities of Springfield has been advised to reduce its electric load within the Southwest Power Pool.

According to a press release, the Southwest Power Pool is a group of power-generating utilities across 14 states.

Joel Alexander with CU says the rolling blackout process has already started in Springfield. Alexander says the blackouts will last from 30 to 60 minutes in duration and will be executed in different areas of the city.