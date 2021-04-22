City Utilities launches app for customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities launched a new app for customers to better manage their accounts.

Brent Baker, with City Utilities, said the project has been more than a year in the making.

He said the idea came about after customers showed a desire to have more information about their utilities in the palm of their hands.

“More and more customers have mentioned that it’d be nice to be able to do more with us like they can in other areas, be able to be in that more digital experience like all of us get to with our local banks or with Walmart or Amazon,” said Baker. “We needed to provide that digital experience for things like paying your bill and managing outages and being aware of what’s going on in our community.”

Baker said about 5,000 customers have already signed up in the first few days since the app launched.