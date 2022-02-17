SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities shared more details about an incident at the John Twitty Energy Center that left an employee hurt Wednesday (2/16/22) afternoon.

Gary Gibson, the CEO and General Manager for City Utilities said coal dust ignited outside the boiler at the John Twitty Energy Center, (JTEC) causing a type of explosion that injured the employee and caused damage to the building. The employee was hurt by falling debris. The employee suffered minor injuries and is home from the hospital.







Photos courtesy of Springfield City Utilities

In the video posted above, Gibson explains more about the damage and what these pictures show.

Thursday, teams are investigating what caused the ignition and will be working on plans to prevent this from happening again. Gibson said a similar incident happened in December of 2016 involving unit number two. Changes were made after that happened.

Gibson said he is proud of the way City Utilities crews handled the incident, first making sure everyone was safe, then assessing damage to the building. Gibson said both units at the JTEC continue to run.