City Utilities 2020 operating budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The board of Public Utilities approved the 2020 Annual Operating Budget for City Utilities.

According to a news release the approved budget provides $623 million disbursements for all areas of the utility.

The budget includes funding for the expansion of the SpringNet fiber network in preparation for Springfield to become a true gigabit city.

The time period for the 2020 Operating Budget runs from October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020.

The Board also approved updating several polices and voluntary rate structures for services.

