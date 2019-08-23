Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

City Utilities 2020 operating budget

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
city utilities_1512153961000.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The board of Public Utilities approved the 2020 Annual Operating Budget for City Utilities.

According to a news release the approved budget provides $623 million disbursements for all areas of the utility.

The budget includes funding for the expansion of the SpringNet fiber network in preparation for Springfield to become a true gigabit city.

The time period for the 2020 Operating Budget runs from October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020.

The Board also approved updating several polices and voluntary rate structures for services.

For the complete 2020 operating budget click here.

Here is a list of Upcoming Events :
Monday, September 2 – Labor Day Holiday Observed. CU Offices Closed.
Monday, September 23 – First Reading and Public Hearing of 2019 Operating Budget by Springfield City Council.
Monday, September 24- Second Reading and Adoption of 2019 Annual Operating Budget by City Council.
Tuesday, September 24 – Board Committee Meetings (Tentative)
Thursday, September 26 – CU Board Meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Community Calendar