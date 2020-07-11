City says voicemail box is filling up fast with responses over mask ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield says it’s receiving many voicemails from citizens over the masking ordinance.

To receive all of the voicemails being left by citizens of Springfield, the City Clerk’s Office is working to increase the voicemail inbox’s capacity to 800 before looping to the outgoing message.

If you are struggling to leave a voicemail, you are encouraged by the City to use the form which can be found by clicking here. You can also continue calling back until you are able to leave a voicemail.

Here are some quick bullet points of the mask ordinance:

Anyone older than 11 years old will be required to wear a face mask in public.

Anyone with health conditions or has trouble breathing is exempt.

You don’t have to wear one outside as long as you’re social distancing.

There will be fees for those who violate the ordinance

Individuals are allowed to express their opinion until 5 p.m. on July 12. After the deadline, the form and inbox will be turned off and the City Clerk’s Office will take time to process the messages before the meeting on July 13.