SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The city plans to redevelop one-thousand acres around the old James River Power Station.

The city received an $800,000 grant for the redevelopment plan. The city will have experts come out to survey the land to determine what can be done with it.

“So it includes a large area, definitely includes the recently decommissioned previously coal power plant, Lake Springfield, the surrounding wooded areas, and vacant land,” Senior Planner Olivia Hough said. “[It] really represents a substantial amount of publicly owned land, whether it’s owned by City Utilities or Springfield Greene County Parks Department. It includes the Boathouse Trails, and it’s adjacent to the Nature Center. So we definitely see that there is a lot of opportunity there with publicly controlled land.”

The Hatch Foundation and City Utilities contributed a combined $200,000 to make the total plan funding $1 million. The city will be asking the public what they would want the area to look like.

“The goal is to improve quality of life and economic opportunities for people in the region,” Hough said. “We’re going to be heavily engaging with the public and small businesses and entrepreneurs and even some traditionally marginalized groups, because we really want to elevate the just the economic potential for people that live in Springfield and in our region because there is a lot of opportunity there.”

The area around the decommissioned power plant includes Lake Springfield, along with several trails. The city wants to bring more tourism and recreation to the area as well.

“It’s just a great place to come in the summer and spring and have picnics and get outside and do things,” Springfield resident Jim Brown said. “I’ve caught a lot of fish here over the years, and like I say, last year, it was very difficult, but I strictly bass fish. But there’s a lot of big crappie and big catfish in here.”

“There will be a lot of data gathering and looking at the waterways and how those could be even further utilized as a recreational asset,” Hough said. “The community realized that Lake Springfield is an asset to our community, and this and so is the decommissioned power plant. Not everyone can afford to have a lake house at Table Rock Lake or to have a boat slip at Lake of the Ozarks. But how could we make Lake Springfield more accessible to our citizens in a very affordable daytrip type of way? And what would they like to be able to do there? We realize that our positioning in the region is very centrally located. We think that people not just inside the city limits of Springfield, they’re really the focus is a regional focus and people who live in a county being able to utilize some amenities here.”

For Jim Brown, he wants to have the ability to take his boat out on Lake Springfield.

“There’s not really a good launching area, except way down at the Evans Road,” Brown said. “So [it’d] be nice to have one right up there in the park. That way, you wouldn’t have to. You could motor up here. But if you put in an Evans Road, you’ve got a long way to motor to fish up here in about.”

The city is hoping to finish the redevelopment plan in the next couple of years. City council will hear the grant proposal at its next council meeting on February 22.