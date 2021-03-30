City of West Plains mask mandate to end on March 31

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The City of West Plains is dissolving its mask mandate on March 31, 2021.

A Facebook post by the City says it’s dissolving the mandate because of the decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate, with an average of 1.5 cases per day in Howell County.

In the last 14 days, Howell County has only had 18 positive cases according to the Howell County Health Department’s website on March 30, 2021.

“We want to thank the citizens and businesses of West Plains for their cooperation and support during this very trying time,” Mayor Jack Pahlmann said. “Businesses can still feel free to require face coverings, however, it will no longer be required inside the city limits of West Plains.”