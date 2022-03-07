SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders are hoping rehabilitation plans can finally come together for the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.

On Monday night (3/7/22), Springfield’s city council approved applying for $8,000,000 in federal grant funds to improve the bridge.

“Some of the criteria this go-round is looking at overcoming barriers,” said Martin Gugel, Springfield Assistant Director of Public Works. “Connecting neighborhoods, again with that whole sustainability and equity in mind, and the economic development or portion that hinges on that. We feel that the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge is something, from an application standpoint, that should present well.”

The historic pedestrian bridge spans the length of the railroad tracks north of Commercial Street. It was closed in 2016 for safety concerns.

“As a kid we used to run across the bridge daily, all the time,” said Joshua Belew. “It was fun to actually look down and see the trains and all of that kind of stuff. It was just a part of a staple of my life.”

Plans for the restoration of the bridge have been put on hold again in the recent months as the city struggles to find a contractor and enough funding to make it happen.

“We took bids last fall and those came in well over what we were expecting, what we had budgeted,” said Gugel.

This grant, city leaders said, might be the answer.

However, many other cities are applying and the funds aren’t guaranteed.

“Just because we have this application in and we’re waiting to hear back, doesn’t mean we won’t still be looking for other ways we could put money towards this project,” said Gugel.

Gugel said they should find out later this year if they do receive the funding.

“It’s something that the community feels really strongly about,” said Gugel. “It’s part of their DNA. We want to do everything we can in order to preserve that.”