City of Springfield self-imposes audit, may owe $470,000 to U.S. Government

SPRINGFIELD — After the city noticed a possible error on grant money requirements, the city is working to clean up its own mistake.

The City of Springfield may owe the federal government up to $470,000 due to possible errors made regarding a workforce grant.

The “America’s Promise” Grant, handed down from the U.S. Department of Labor to the city, provides tuition-free training for those in the Allied Health field.

The issue is at hand is that some people who received that free training may not have met all of the requirements for the grant.

According to City Spokesperson Cora Scott, city employees at the Springfield Workforce Development Center noticed the possibility of an error and immediately notified the U.S. Department of Labor.

To be sure, Springfield City Manager Jason Gage requested a third-party audit of the applications for the 376 people who got the grant.

The audit showed that approximately 106 of them didn’t meet the requirements.

Those people may have been either living outside of the boundary area allowed for the grant, or they already had a job that was too highly-skilled for the grant’s requirements.

Now, the Springfield may have to recoup up to $470,000 of tuition covered for the 106 people in question, but that’s just an estimate.

Scott says based on the city’s discussions with the Department of Labor, some of those 106 people may eventually be declared eligible upon review.

While the city continues to review those applications with the Dept. or Labor, Scott says the students who received the grant will be just fine.

“This doesn’t affect the grant participants at all. They will continue with their training. Some of them have already completed their training, so the good news is that it does not affect them in any way,” Scott says.

The city does not expect this review to have a big effect on getting grant money in the future because of its transparency with this matter.

Scott says city staff detected the error, reported it immediately and went the extra mile to hire an audit firm.

“The city has a stellar track record when it comes to grant compliance. We have over $15 million in revenue coming from grants city-wide, so it is very important to us that we get it right. I think what we are doing to step through this process kind of re-enforces that,” Scott explains.

Any money that the city ends up paying the Dept. of Labor will come from Springfield’s general fund.

Scott says the city will change a few things with their application-review process for grants: