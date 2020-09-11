City of Springfield seeks public comment on reconstruction plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The upcoming Galloway Trail reconstruction project is located here, between Barton Street and Republic Road.

The Galloway Creek Greenway Trail is the highest-used section of the trail in the city, with thousands of users project manager, Joe Hamp, says it only makes sense to gauge the community’s interest before moving forward.

“Location is a very popular thing and the fact that it connects to so many different things,” Hamp said. “It connects to Springfield’s Nature Center which is a very popular location. It connects to Sequiota Park, various apartments, businesses, restaurants are very close to this location. And Sequiota Park is also I believe in the top 2 or 3 of most visited parks in the area and it runs through there.”

People can access a public comment card online now until next Monday, September 14.

Public comment is also required since the reconstruction project will be funded primarily through a federal grant.

The project will reconstruct approximately 2,700 feet of existing asphalt trail with a new 8 to 10-foot wide concrete surface. This change will also comply with ADA standards.

“I don’t walk the trails all the time, but when I do walk them they’re a little rough, and what better deal than to be able to make it ADA accessible and allow people that can’t get out to enjoy the greenway trails just as well as us able-bodied people,” Springfield resident Ralph Watson said.

The project is planned for this winter and will require a 60-day closure of this section of the trail.