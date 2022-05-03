SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Workforce Development Department will be asking for a $60,000 grant to help workers and those looking for work overcome transportation barriers that keep them from driving to a job.

Springfield City Council approved the application for the grant at Monday night’s meeting. The funding will come from Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The program is called Let’s Get to Work.

“The Department of Workforce Development received $30,000 from CFO earlier this spring to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Since then we have served more than 30 applicants,” said Workforce Development Director Sally Payne in a news release. “Of the roughly 30 recipients, the majority were from Greene County. In addition, applicants were served from Dallas, Polk and Webster counties as well. The majority of requests were for gas cards and auto repairs,” Payne added.

The Let’s Get to Work initiative offers money for things like car repairs and maintenance, gas cards and money for bus passes or rideshare services. It also helps pay for bike repairs or for vehicle taxes and fees.

Those interested in applying for transportation assistance can call the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343.