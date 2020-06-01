City of Springfield responds to the recent events in Minneapolis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Manager Jason Gage drafted a formal resolution, after the recent actions by police officers in Minneapolis that caused the death of George Floyd, which is expected to be formalized at the Springfield City Council on June 1, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

The City Council meeting will be held electronically via teleconferencing technology.

Citizens who signed up before May 31 with the City Clerk to speak at the meeting or remove an item from the consent agenda will be provided the option to participate electronically in Room 108 on the first floor of Historic City Hall.

“This resolution is very direct and on point, as intended. It allows all of us to collectively be intentional with regard to our thoughts concerning this horrific incident and what that means for our community and organization,” Gage said. “We think this statement is vitally important, but just an initial step for our organization and community.”

Read the resolution here.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams issued a statement Friday, May 29