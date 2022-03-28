SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s new Director of Economic Vitality started her job Monday, March 28. Amanda Ohlensehlen is from Missouri, but most recently worked as the Community and Economic Development Manager for New Bern, North Carolina.

The City of Springfield created the Department of Economic Vitality in July of 2021. The goal of the department is to take a proactive approach to help businesses and business owners create a larger impact in the region.

The department’s primary services are entrepreneurial development and support for businesses. Ohlensehlen will also work to keep businesses operating in Springfield and to support efforts to bring tourists to the city.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, the Department of Economic Vitality will “encourage reinvestment and quality economic growth, coordinate significant development projects that impact the community’s tax base, retain and facilitate the expansion of existing businesses, promote entrepreneurship, and attract new businesses by fostering a positive business environment.”

The new department works closely with the City’s quality of place initiatives and regional economic development partners to work together to make Springfield a place where businesses want to open.

“I am extremely excited to come home to Missouri and join the team in Springfield. This is a wonderful community and I appreciate the commitment to placemaking. I look forward to helping guide the vision of the department and build on past successes,” Ohlensehlen said in a news release. “Springfield is such a special place with so much to offer and everyone has been so helpful. I am ready to jump in to ensure a vibrant future for Springfield and the region.”