SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council approved a report and guiding principles from the Mayor’s Initiative on Equity and Equality during Monday night’s council meeting.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure appointed the group in March 2021. This was a response to City Council members’ request to develop principles to improve access to opportunities and to acknowledge the dignity and value of everyone in the community, according to a news release from the city.

The catalyst event, according to the city, was the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 at the hands of police officers.

The Mayor’s Initiative on Equity and Equality established these five pillars of change:

Dialogue and Understanding

Cultural Consciousness

Advocacy and Partnerships

Structural and Systemic Barriers

Personal and Organizational Accountability

The city said officials are focusing on addressing the issues of racism and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Members of the group included: Co-Chair Pastor Saehee Duran; Co-Chair Doug Neff; Rita Baron; Rabbi Barbara Block; Rev. Adrienne Denson-Ewell; Christian Lewis; Christa Moss; John Oke-Thomas; Mike Powers; Francine Pratt; Pastor Bob Roberts; Robin Robeson; Jeff Schrag; Carol Taylor; and Dr. Shurita Thomas-Tate.